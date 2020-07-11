Community marches to support black LGBTQ members

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans came out to let their voices be heard during a peaceful demonstration.

Like many cities across the country, the West Tennessee community came together to let their voice be heard. Demonstrators gathered in front in front of City Hall for a peaceful protest.

The march started at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, then went through the streets of downtown Jackson, all the way to City Hall.

About 30 people took part in the march, and it was put together by Equality Jackson.

Some demonstrators could be seen holding signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice no peace.”

“I believe that everyone deserves respect, justice and equality. No matter your race, your religion, your belief, your sexuality. We all deserve to be treated as equal,” said demonstrator Lafaye Noel.

“We noticed with a lot of the protests that were going on, that we were seeing a lack of support for the black LGBTQ community as well,” said event organizer Genevia Jensen.

“Making the black gays feel like we’re listening or unimportant by our own peers and community members, so I just want my message to be known that all black lives matter,” said demonstrator BJ Armstrong.

“We have to show support for everybody, not just one side or the other. It has to be for everybody,” Jenson said.

Organizers say it is unknown if another march will be held.