Sunny And Seasonable Monday

Weather Update – 7:15 p.m. – Sunday, July 12th –

After a rocky start for some this morning, most of our afternoon was met with fair conditions. We were much cooler today here in Jackson, only seeing a high of 87°F. Some spotty storms are popping up, especially along the Tennessee River. Those will move southward tonight before dissipating. A cold front is pushing through this evening which will usher in drier air.

We’ll start off our Monday morning clear with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Monday is expected to be sunny and seasonable. With the drier air in place it won’t feel as humid, and heat index values for most aren’t expected to enter the 100s. Winds will be light out of the northeast into Tuesday. A warm front nearing the area mid-week will shift winds out of the south, which will be followed by the return of hot and humid conditions.

As an upper ridge expands eastward, most of the eastern half of the country will be dealing with excessive heat for perhaps weeks. Highs everyday this week starting Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 90s, even through the weekend. The added humidity means dangerous conditions, as heat index values could exceed 105°F for several days. Rain chances will be low, but the last half of the week looks favorable for some isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms.

