Barbara Johnson

Barbara Johnson, age 86, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bells, TN.

Born in Jackson, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Parker and Inez Hailey Henson. Barbara was married to Billy Frank Johnson, who preceded her in death in 2008. She was a graduate of the former Jackson High School and was retired from the Children’s Clinic of Jackson with almost fifty years of service. She was a member of Northside Church and enjoyed antiquing.

She is survived by her son, Mike Johnson and wife Diane of Jackson, TN; her daughter, Toya Hopper of Jackson, TN; her brother, Parker Henson and wife Linda Kay of Jackson, TN; three grandchildren, Hailey Eldridge, Will Johnson and Murray Hopper and five great grandchildren, Garrett Eldridge, Ella Hall Eldridge, Elin Johnson, Ramsey Hopper and Reagan Hopper.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Hopper.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorials be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice or to Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and the staff of the Bells Nursing Home and Rehabilitation for their long-term commitment and care they provided Barbara.

