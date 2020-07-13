Deborah Kay Garrison Crabtree age 62, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Bells, TN.

She was born on October 30, 1957 to the late Mrs. Dorothy Garrison Viar.

Mrs. Crabtree is survived by two daughters: Summar Parker of Humboldt, TN and Victoria Cox of Jackson, TN; four grandchildren: Roman Elian, Sha Parker, Dakota Taylor, Jay Elmore; her best friend: Debbie Castellaw; She leaves a legacy of one great-grandson: Holland J. Elmore.

The Crabtree family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available to the Bells Funeral Home.