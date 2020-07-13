Harold Riggins

Our loving father, Harold Riggins, passed away Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Herron Riggins; his son, Timothy Earnest Riggins; his brother, Bryant Riggins; and his parents, Lottie Grace Riggins, and Benjamin Franklin Riggins Jr.

Mr. Riggins is survived by his children, Nancy Webb (Eddie), R. H. Riggins Jr. “Bubba” (Dana), Becki Tucker (Kenneth), Diane Kelley (Victor) and MaryAnne Little (Russell); 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Harold was born February 6, 1931 in Arlington, Tennessee. He was a lifelong member and an Elder at Morning Sun Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He retired from DuPont as a machinist. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Many great memories were made with his family on a trip to Hawaii as well as camping and boating.

There will be a Memorial Service that will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Morning Sun Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2682 Morning Sun Road, Cordova, TN 38016 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.