Michael Anthony “Mike” Booher

Michael Anthony “Mike” Booher, age 61 of Jackson, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Jackson.

Mike was born on December 6, 1958 in Kingsport, TN to Joann Melear Booher and the late Weldon Mac Booher.

Mike will be remembered fondly for his photography at First Presbyterian Playschool. “Mr. Mike” spent six years capturing memories of the children at “First Pres” for their families. More recently, he turned his love of trivia into becoming Trivia Mike, running local pub trivia with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Craig Booher of Jackson; his son, Jake Patrick Booher of Jackson; his mother, Joann Melear Booher of Franklin; and his brother, Timothy Chad Booher of Las Vegas.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, no formal funeral or memorial service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel. (731) 427-5555