Patricia Lee Pickard

Patricia Lee Pickard age 56, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the AHC Humboldt Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Humboldt, TN on September 3, 1963 to the late John David Pickard and Nancy Louise Glisson. Also preceding her in death is one sister: Johnna Charlene Pickard Dover.

Mrs. Pickard is survived by one sister: Melissa Suzette Pickard Choate of Humboldt, TN; She leaves a legacy of three nephews and one niece.

Ms. Patricia had chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available to the Bells Funeral Home.