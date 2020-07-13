William Robert “Bill” Evans, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Barbara Siler Evans, departed this life Saturday evening, July 11, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Bill was born February 9, 1936 in South Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late Everette Evans and Kathrine Jane Ranson Evans. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was an active member of the Marine Corps League. Bill was married March 4, 1956 to the former Barbara Mae Siler and attended St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. He was a carpenter for many years and was a member of the Carpenters Local 345. He enjoyed spending time with fellow Marines, working on old cars, watching old westerns on television and going to the casino in his spare time.

Mr. Evans is survived by his daughter, Robin Schell (Jack) of Oakland, TN; three sisters, Janie Kuntz (Ron) of Parkersburg, WV, Vicki Carreno of Tampa, FL and Frances Evans of Tampa, FL; two brothers, Everette Evans, Jr. of St. Albans, WV and Gary Evans (Linda) of Buford, GA; two grandchildren, Cody Jones of Oakland, TN and Cheyanne Jones of Oakland, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Tina Lambert of St. Albans, WV.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Evans will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Evans will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

