Joyce Meredith Gory, age 94, resident of Burns, Tennessee and wife of the late James Daniel Gory, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at her home.

Joyce was born April 4, 1926 in Hamlin, Arkansas, the daughter of the late John Edward Meredith and Lona Jewel Holt Meredith. She was a 1944 graduate of Vanndale High School in Vanndale, Arkansas and was married April 22, 1950 to James Daniel Gory. Joyce was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a former resident of Memphis and Somerville, Tennessee and will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Mrs. Gory is survived by three daughters, Patricia A. Braswell of Olive Branch, MS, Nancy J. Gory of Gulf Breeze, FL and Doris G. Collins (Bob) of Burns, TN; two sisters, Charlene Willingham of Bryant, AR and Mary Rogers of Memphis, TN; two brothers, John Meredith of Ashland City, TN and Jimmy Meredith (Charlotte) of Wynne, AR; twelve grandchildren, Tina Marie Davis, James Henry “Jimmy” Mod III, Paul Nevill, Jessica Lee, Lindsey Phipps, Jeremy Clark, Joshua Clark, Matthew Clark, Daniel Collins, Dustin Collins, Bethany Tidwell and David Collins; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel Gory who died April 2, 2000; her parents, John and Lona Meredith; her daughter, Daphne L. Nevill who died January 7, 2020; two sisters, Johnnie Holt and Maidie Southern; and her brother, Edward “Bud” Meredith.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Gory will be held at 4 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Somerville City Cemetery with Rev. Dean Stewart, pastor of LaBelle Haven Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Gory will be from 3 to 3:45 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mrs. Gory’s grandsons, James Henry “Jimmy” Mod II, Paul Nevill, Jeremy Clark, Joshua Clark, Matthew Clark, Daniel Collins, Dustin Collins and David Collins.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

