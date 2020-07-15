Lucille Freeman

Lucille Freeman, age 93, passed away July 13, 2020. She was born in Centerville,

TN on April 25, 1927. She was the daughter of James Ellis Hooper and Willie June

Ballard Hooper. She was a member of Old Hickory Church of Christ. Lucille was

known as a great cook and also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years Brown Freeman of Jackson, TN, her

two daughters Glenda Norment and husband Norm of Decaturville, TN, Cathy

Gainer and husband Willis of Albuquerque, NM, three grandchildren Nicole

Whittemore and husband Benji of Murfreesboro, TN, Nick Norment of Jackson,

TN, Leah Gainer of Albuquerque, NM, and three great grandchildren Braedan,

Jackson and Brooks of Murfreesboro, TN.

She is also survived by two brothers, Howell Hooper and wife Gretel of Huntsville,

AL and Frank Hooper and wife Shirley of Franklin, TN.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Ralph Hooper, J.T. Hooper, Paul

Hooper, Clint Hooper; her sisters Sue Nash and Wylodean Tice.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020

at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Greg Needham officiating. Social Distancing and

masks are required as per local and state health guidelines in attending this

service.

