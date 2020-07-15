Virginia Mae Moore

Virginia Mae Moore, age 89, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Virginia, the oldest girl of seventeen children, was born in Chapel Hill, TN on December 20, 1930, the daughter of Jolly Walls, Sr. and Bessie Mae Fagan Walls. She was married to Charles L. Moore who preceded her in death. She was a licensed cosmetologist and also worked as a telephone operator for the local answering service. Her passion was caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and watching western shows and movies. She enjoyed growing and taking pride in her flower gardens.

She is survived by her son, Charles “Bubba” Moore and his wife Dawn; daughters, Glenda Robison and husband Kenneth, Sandy Towater and husband Raymond and Connie Moore; six grandchildren, Jessica Robinson, Kyle Moore, Kent Moore, Kevin Moore, Michael Frommel and William Ward and four great grandchildren, Charlie Frommel, Halle Robinson, Lennox Ward and Claire Moore.

SERVICES: A graveside service for family and friends, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, at Highland Memorial Gardens with Father David Graham officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Moore, Kent Moore, Kevin Moore, Michael Frommel, Charlie Frommel and William Ward.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.

