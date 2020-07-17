Gary Wayne Cook age 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All arrangements are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

He was a member of The Calvary Church of Jackson, TN and worked in Customer service with Comfort Inns of Jackson.

Mr. Cook is survived by his wife of 14 years, Susan Ryckman Cook of Jackson, TN; his Mother and Father: James Edward Vanpell, Jr and Loretta Boles Vanpell of Evansville, IN; one son: Shawn Cook (Cassandra) of Owensboro, KY; one daughter: Nikita Maysey (Jonathon) of Owensboro, KY; one brother: James Edward Vanpell III (Marcey) of Evansville, IN; His Pastor Clifford Walker of Jackson, TN; His Boss Mr. Ken of Jackson, TN; and He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Krista Gayle Vanpell.

The Cook family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home