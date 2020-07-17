Maridel M. Roberts

Maridel M. Roberts, age 91, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence in the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Maridel was born in Stuttgart, AR on June 4, 1929, the daughter of the late R. E. and Mary Elizabeth Armstrong Mason. She was married to Floyd “Pee Wee” Roberts who preceded her in death in 2015.

She was retired as the Director of Elections for Madison County for twenty years. She was a long-time member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Jackson. She enjoyed antiquing and spending time with her lady friends over a cup of coffee.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin R. Sanders and husband Greg and Tracy R. Friddle and husband Don all of Jackson; a sister, Betty Blythe of Olive Branch, MS; four grandchildren, Paige Edwards, Chip Sanders (Amber), Nathan Craig and Anna Kate Craig and five great grandchildren, Lee Edwards, Riley Edwards, Madison Sanders, Brice Browning and Jace Browning.

She was also preceded by her brother, Richard Mason and her sister, Ramona Beasley.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Terry Hunley officiating. A private burial will follow the service.

The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 11:00 Am until 12:00 PM