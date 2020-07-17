Princella V. Buck, age 78, of Jackson, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Rev. Barry Scott will officiate the service.

Princella was born on December 24, 1941 in Henderson County, TN to the late Robert and Willie Weatherford Volner. She worked for Jackson Madison County General as a medical transcriptionist. She was a wonderful matriarch who will be sorely missed for the rest of our lives. She held firmly to her beliefs and would not back down from doing what was right. Friends and family knew this and most can tell stories about those moments they witnessed.

Princella is survived by son Gene Buck (Syrena); and son Daryl Buck (Samantha); 7 Grandchildren Tiffany (Kevin) Dedmond, Bridget (James) Jones, Brytany (Charles) Stewart, Heather (Zach) Small, Tabitha (Dee) Conley, Abigail Rider, and Grayson Buck; 12 Great Grandchildren; and many other family/friends that adored her.

Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers; Earl Volner, Herbert Volner, Howell Volner and Leon Volner.

A visitation with friends and loved ones for Princella will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee. Funeral Service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at George A. Smith and Sons, Burial at Ridgecrest Cemetary to follow.

Pallbearers to serve will be: Kevin Dedmon, James Jones, Charles Stewart, Zach Small, Bee Conley, and Will Easley

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgeASmithandSons.com for the Buck family.