Robert Earl Williams age 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Gadsden, TN. All arrangements are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Williams was born in Crockett County, TN on August 5, 1955 to the late James Earbie Williams and Letha Aileen Reece Williams. He is also preceded in death by two brothers: Dewayne Williams and Billy Gene Williams; and one sister: Ruby Williams.

He is survived by two daughters: Amy Lynn Williams of Gadsden, TN and Jamie Lee Williams of Lexington, TN; five brothers: Martin Williams (LaWanda) of FL, Ricky Williams and Earbie Ray Williams both of Brownsville, TN, James Williams of MO, Bobby Williams of Maury City, TN; two sisters: Reba Ward (Bob) of Brownsville, TN, Bonnie Cruse (Billy) of Alamo, TN; his best friend: Larry Smallwood; nine grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of two great-grandsons: Andrew Blake Anderson and Holland Jay Elmore.

Per Mr. Williams request, the family has chosen cremation. More information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.