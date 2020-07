Tuesday Michelle Duncan-Coleman, age 47, resident of Memphis,

Tennessee, departed this life Friday, July 10, 2020 in Memphis.

Tuesday was born February 9, 1973 in Memphis, the daughter of

Naomi Bruner and the late Charlie Bruner. She graduated from Van

Nuys Senior High School in Los Angeles, California and attended

Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tuesday was married July 29, 2011 to Leon Nathan Coleman and was

a member of Leawood Baptist Church in Memphis. She had a passion

for her children and her grandson. She was a hippie at heart who

enjoyed nature, especially the beach, swimming, music and art.

Mrs. Coleman is survived by her husband, Leon Nathan Coleman of

Memphis, TN; two daughters, Carmen Elizabeth Duncan of Memphis,

TN and Tara Lynn Duncan of Memphis, TN; her son, David Eli

Duncan of Memphis, TN; her mother, Naomi Bruner of Memphis, TN;

two sisters, Cynthia Swift of Memphis, TN and Teresa Hillmon of

Houston, TX; her brother, Michael of Memphis, TN; and her grandson,

Kaiden Ray Spencer. In addition to her father, she was preceded in

death by her sister, Ronda Melugen and her brother, David Gammel.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Coleman will be at 2 P.M. Sunday, July 19,

2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev.

Clayton Wilbanks, a minister with Leawood Baptist Church in

Memphis, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs.

Coleman will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at

the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Leawood Baptist

Church, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.