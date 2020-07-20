Marion Edward “Bo” Anthony, age 84, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and husband of the late Bettye Anthony, departed this life Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 at Carriage Court of Memphis.

Bo was born November 14, 1935 in in Collierville, Tennessee, the son of the late Samuel Porter Anthony and Helen Eileen Hollowell Anthony. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1953 and served his country in the United States Army. He was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and a member of Kirk Baptist Church. Bo was an outdoorsman who enjoyed working in his yard. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Gonzales of Memphis, TN; his son, Christopher Anthony (Miranda) of Toone, TN; two grandchildren, Bailey Gonzales and Elijah Anthony; and his great-granddaughter, Riley Cunningham. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Anthony and his brother, Morris Anthony.

Funeral Services for Mr. Anthony will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Thomas Foy, pastor of Kirk Baptist Church, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. A visitation for Mr. Anthony will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38117.

