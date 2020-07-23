Leaders host virtual forums on equity, justice

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders in the Hub City are coming together to have an in-depth conversation about racial issues, both locally and across the country.

As a complement to the recent ‘Be the Change’ film series, United Way of West Tennessee, the Jackson Chamber, and Our Jackson Home is hosting a virtual forum series on equity and justice.

Diverse leaders from businesses, education, government and community service organizations are coming together to move Jackson forward through honest conversation and a desire for unity.

“Where are we today, still fighting for social justice, still fighting for equal rights, still fighting for fair housing. Still fighting for you know, employment,” said panelist Wendy Trice-Martin.

During the discussion about racism, the panel also spoke on slavery, racial inequality and white privilege.