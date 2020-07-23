New JMCSS superintendent receives warm welcome from community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local leader received a warm welcome from the local community.

“I want to see our school system as one of the leading educational institutions in this state,” said Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

Thursday afternoon, the Jackson Chamber invited the community to meet King.

“It’s been very overwhelming, also humbling to see so many people come out this evening to wish me well and also show support for the school system,” King said.

He says he is looking forward to both serving and leading JMCSS.

“I took about a year out to read and just research and just learn the Madison County community, as well as the school system,” King said.

He says one thing he noticed was the need for stability and consistency.

“What I wanted to do was provide longevity,” King said.

King said he also noticed the need for transparency.

“When we do things well, we share it with people. When we do things not so well, we share, but also we solicit feedback so that we can get better. We’re here to serve. We’re here to support this community,” King said.

He also spoke about reopening schools during the pandemic. He says he shares many of the same concerns for students’ safety and health.

“We’re in a pandemic. This is all unknown for all of us, and one thing I have experienced is just parents being very supportive and being very patient as we roll out information to the community,” King said.

King says another goal is to incorporate a discipline framework to ensure student safety.