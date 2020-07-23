Funeral services for Sgt. Calvin Lawrence Scott, age 57, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroad in Wildersville, TN, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 am. Sgt. Scott passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.