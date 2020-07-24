Madison County classified as COVID-19 hot spot

JACKSON, Tenn. — The number of coronavirus cases increased so dramatically over the past two weeks, Madison County is now considered a hot spot.

“It should make people wake up,” said West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Compliance and Communications Officer Amy Garner.

Health officials say there are some positive things happening because people are wearing their masks.

“Looks like we’re starting to plateau now, and maybe ease down on the other side a little bit,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Regional Hospital Coordinator Wayne Arnold.

Since this is a new virus, precautions are going to keep changing.

“You said it exactly right. This is a new virus. What we knew back in February is completely different than what we know now,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Public Information Officer Mallory Cooke.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control put out more recommendations on students returning to school this fall.

During Thursday’s news conference, Gov. Bill Lee said they will be looking at that information and curating it for Tennessee schools to talk about at their next briefing on Tuesday.

“Yes, we need to take into consideration the update to the CDC guidance. We need to take into consideration the current status of JMC. Three days ago I would’ve said it looked horrible for us. Now, yes I’m knocking on wood on Kim’s desk. We seem to be plateauing — maybe going down a little bit — with our daily growth rates,” Arnold said.

Officials have also been talking with surrounding counties about the impact they’re having in Madison County.

“We’ve had conversations back and forth with various mayors for the past three to four months. Ultimately, it comes down to their decision, their county,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

“We’re all still learning. Doctors, nurses, everyone is still learning,” Cooke said.

You can help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask if you’re out in public.

There will be a free mask giveaway in Jackson next Tuesday at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at the Keep My Hood Good office on Thursday.