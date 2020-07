Eloise McCallen Phillips was born on July 16, 1924 and passed away on July 24, 2020 and is under the care of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation with Friends and Loved Ones will be held on August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee. The Funeral Service will be held on August 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee.