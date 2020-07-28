Soulquest Church holds ‘Love Week’ and gives back to the community

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s love week at Soulquest church in Jackson. It’s a week dedicated to giving back to the community.

“There’s no greater love, right, than what God showed us and gave his Son for us, so we wanted to show that love to Jackson and Madison county and really other counties outside as well,” said Soulquest pastor Ronnie Coleman.

Pastor Coleman says every year the church finds several local nonprofit organizations and helps them complete projects.

“For the entire week, Monday through Friday… morning and evening we go into these places and we just offer our services, what do you need?” said Coleman.

Tuesday the church volunteered at Northside high school painting walls and rails before students come back in August. This Sunday Soulquest church will continue to give back to students with what they’re calling ‘the biggest Sunday ever.’

“We’re measuring bigness in a little bit different way this year. So we decided that we are going to give away school supplies to as many families with children as we possibly can,” Coleman explained.

Pastor Coleman says the pandemic can bring added stress to families who are already financially struggling and that’s why they’re stepping in.

“We wanted to be a church that went outside the four walls and be the hands and feet of Jesus. We wanted to show the community that we care,” Coleman said.

The church will be giving away the book-bags during their 9am and 11am services this Sunday at Northside high school.