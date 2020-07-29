New technology coming to JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is getting new technology as some students prepare for remote learning.

The deadline to register for in-person, virtual or cyber school is this Saturday. So far more than 4,800 students have registered for remote learning.

The school system is helping students who do not have the necessary devices for online classes.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will get tablets, while ninth through 12th graders will get laptops.

“We just want to make sure that the devices that we have are lined up with the curriculum that we use, so that like I said before we can have great technology and not access or we can have access and not great technology,” said JMCSS Deputy Superintendent Ricky Catlett.

Money from the CARES Act is helping the school system purchase the new technology.