UT Martin’s Move-In Day brings first students back to campus since March

MARTIN, Tenn. — Move-In Day at UT Martin always includes eager students, nervous parents, and a mini fridge — except this year looked a little different.

“This year it’s a little more subdued,” said Ryan Martin, assistant director for residence life. “A maximum of three guests are allowed to come help. They’re staggered out and spaced out, that way they can get in safely and not have to worry about running into other people.”

Sophomore Samantha Peyton is one of the hundreds of students moving into the dorms over the course of 12 days.

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” Peyton said. “I would rather move stuff in early then go back home for a little bit.”

The university is also making sure everyone takes proper precautions.

“We’re definitely looking at social distancing. We’re requiring masks to be worn at all times when they’re moving in and out of public areas. We’re also temperature checking everyone who comes onto campus, including their guests,” Martin said.

And things like social distancing and temperature checks are just some of the many changes being made at UT Martin this year.

“We have a restricted visitation policy this year, so no external guests are allowed inside the residence halls,” Martin said. “We’ve got increased sanitation efforts, and our programming and events are going to be more online and Zoom and virtual than they are in-person.”

“Three out of five of my classes are already online. Two of them are hybrid, so we’ll go to class half the time, then the other half will be on our computer,” Peyton said.

But either way, students like Samantha are ready to be back.

“I’m ready to be back with friends that I haven’t seen since March, and get back to the new normal and doing stuff that I was doing when we were here before,” Peyton said.

Classes at UT Martin start August 17. They have already planned to not be back after Thanksgiving break.