Services for Mr. William R. Ray, age 87 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Ray will begin on Friday, at 10:55 A.M., C.S.T. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPAD; log on to www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411