James Lee “Jimmy” Thrasher

James Lee “Jimmy” Thrasher went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020.

He was born in Jackson, TN February 4, 1941 the son of the late James H. Thrasher and Inis Haney Thrasher. He was a retired 39-year Supervisor with Ormet/Conalco Aluminum. He was a graduate of the South Side High School class of ‘59 and was co-captain of the Hawks football team. Jimmy loved athletics and outdoor activities including white water rafting, motorcycling, boating and water skiing, was an amateur anthropologist, and he loved to mow the yard. Jimmy was a very giving person to all, family and friends. He loved everybody and everybody loved him, especially the Lost Creek bunch. He was quite the character, with his funny one liners and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat Thrasher, one daughter Teri West (Hal West) and one son Russ Thrasher. He is also survived by three grandchildren Taylor Sell (Levi Sell), Riley Thrasher and Kyle Thrasher.

SERVICES Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Jackson Animal Care Center, 23 Pinnacle Dr., Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com FaceBook/arringtonfuneraldirectors.