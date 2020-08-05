Betty Casteel
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Betty Casteel, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|69
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Friday, August 7, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Mike Baker (Nephew)
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday; after 10:00 A.M. on Friday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|October 4, 1950 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Casteel and Herman family will be honorary pallbearers
|Both Parents Names:
|Roy Williams and Frances Cowan Williams, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jerry Casteel, survives in Paris, TN; married on January 1, 1987
|Daughters: City/State
|Erica Neal, Nashville, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Scott Herman, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Helen Freeman, Paris, Tennessee
Patricia Luckinbill, Phoenix, Arizona
Joanne Baker, Dorothy Pounds, and Nancy Greer, all three preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|John Williams and Fred Nolan, both preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Betty is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
|Personal Information:
|She was a Church of Christ by faith. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society.