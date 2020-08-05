Betty Casteel

WBBJ Staff

Casteel, Betty

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Betty Casteel, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 69
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 7, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Mike Baker (Nephew)
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday; after 10:00 A.M. on Friday
Date/Place of Birth: October 4, 1950 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Casteel and Herman family will be honorary pallbearers
Both Parents Names: Roy Williams and Frances Cowan Williams, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Jerry Casteel, survives in Paris, TN; married on January 1, 1987
Daughters: City/State Erica Neal, Nashville, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Scott Herman, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Helen Freeman, Paris, Tennessee

Patricia Luckinbill, Phoenix, Arizona

Joanne Baker, Dorothy Pounds, and Nancy Greer, all three preceded
Brothers: City/State John Williams and Fred Nolan, both preceded
Other Relatives: Betty is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Personal Information: She was a Church of Christ by faith. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society.

 

Related Posts