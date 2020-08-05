Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Betty Casteel, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 69

Place of Death: Her residence

Date of Death: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 7, 2020

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Mike Baker (Nephew)

Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park

Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday; after 10:00 A.M. on Friday

Date/Place of Birth: October 4, 1950 in Paris, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Casteel and Herman family will be honorary pallbearers

Both Parents Names: Roy Williams and Frances Cowan Williams, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage Jerry Casteel, survives in Paris, TN; married on January 1, 1987

Daughters: City/State Erica Neal, Nashville, Tennessee

Sons: City/State Scott Herman, Paris, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Helen Freeman, Paris, Tennessee Patricia Luckinbill, Phoenix, Arizona Joanne Baker, Dorothy Pounds, and Nancy Greer, all three preceded

Brothers: City/State John Williams and Fred Nolan, both preceded

Other Relatives: Betty is also survived by several nieces and nephews.