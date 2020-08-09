Heat Advisory For Monday

Weather Update – 6:20 p.m. – Sunday, August 9th

*HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MONDAY*

Other than a slight chance of a shower overnight, rain chances will remain low until Tuesday. In the meantime, a heat advisory is in effect for the the entire area on Monday. A warm front is lifting over the area this evening bringing with it abundant hot and moisture rich air.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower early with an overnight low 71. Monday will bring a 20% chance of a shower or storm late afternoon with highs around 94-97.

MONDAY

A sun/cloud mix with a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, high of 96 with a heat index of 103. Remember to take plenty of breaks if you have to be out in the heat. Limit time outdoors in the hotter time of the day. Drink plenty of fluids.

Although the chance of rain overall will be low, there will be a few scattered storms developing later in the day. A couple of storms could become strong or even severe with the greatest threat near the Tennessee river.

All of west Tennessee will be in a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

