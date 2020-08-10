Rebecca (Becky) Freeman

On August 5, 2020, Rebecca (Becky) Freeman, wife, mother, and adoring

grandmother, died peacefully at the age of 93. Born and raised in Brownsville,

Tennessee, she graduated from Lambuth College in 1950. In college she enjoyed

any and all social gatherings. A gifted tennis player, she would run her tennis

coach all over the court when she practiced against him.

Becky served as a teacher for Jackson-Madison County Schools, and she greeted

former students and colleagues all over town right up to her final weeks. A long-

time member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church, she offered smiles

and hugs to all who came to worship. She loved to dine at restaurants, building

relationships with many of Jackson's restaurateurs while asking for just a half a

cup of fresh, hot coffee.

Her family and friends remember her as a dear, sweet lady. Becky generously

offered what she could to those in need and was always eager to welcome

someone to her table. She brightened the path of all in her orbit, and the world is

better because she was here.

She married William (Bill) Freeman (d. 2006) of Jackson in 1950. She is survived by

her sons, Pat Freeman, Mike Freeman (Teri); granddaughters Kelly Freeman

(Chris) Mary Beth Eberle (Kevin); several nieces and nephews, and five great

grandchildren, Wesley, Alexa, Harrison, Eli, Michael; in whom she delighted

greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother,

William Hood, and two sisters, Floy Powell and Angeline Bachelor.

Pallbearers to serve are Terry Sanders, Willis Ward, Chris Boyd, Kevin Eberle, Les

Averette, and Pete Bryant.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Society of Stephen at Lambuth

Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Campbell Street, Jackson, TN 38301.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at

Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church with with Bro. Robert Condor

officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com