Robert Alva Loveall (Bob), age 83, of Fayette County, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Bob was born September 27, 1936 in Galva, Illinois, son to George Washington Loveall and Mary Mae Price Loveall and brother to 8 siblings, Dora Mae, George, John, Margaret, James, Thomas, Donald and Phillip. Bob met and married the love of his life, Jean Gowers on July 1, 1960, while serving in the Army at the VA Hospital in Memphis. Bob was a pharmacist and Jean a medical technologist. They were blessed with 3 children: Melinda Kauffman, Denise Mueller and Craig Loveall. Bob loved to fish and instilled that love of fishing in his wife and children. Bob was also an avid reader, hunter, stamp and coin collector. He was very active in his children’s lives and loved his family dearly. Bob has always been described by people who know him as the most kind-hearted and compassionate man. Bob is survived by his wife, his children and his beloved grandchildren, Aspen, Taylor and Mickey.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1 to 2 P.M. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park South Woods at 10 A.M. Monday, August 17, 2020.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com