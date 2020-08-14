Bobby D. Bishop

Bobby D. Bishop, age 85, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Jackson, TN. He was

born on July 17, 1935 the son of James and Effie McGoun Bishop in Essex, MO.

He was retired from ABF Trucking as a professional driver for many years. Bob

loved to farm, raising various crops, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, playing the card

game Rook, and being around those grandkids brought him much joy. He was a

faithful member of Lighthouse Church in Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Young Bishop of Jackson, TN; two

sons, Tim (Kim) Bishop of Jackson, TN; Danny Bishop of Muskogee, OK; three

daughters, Sharon (Blair) Presson of Jackson, TN; Brenda Bishop of Jackson, TN;

Linda Baker of Jackson, TN; one sister, Jeanette Curtis of Imperior, MO; 13

grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve are Brent Bishop, Drew Presson, Daniel Barnes, Justin Hardin,

Seth (George) Hardin and Donald Lewis.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Tupelo Children’s Mansion, 1801 E. Main

Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from

10 A.M to 12 noon with a funeral service following at 12 Noon at Lighthouse

Church with Bro. Donald Lance officiating. Entombment will follow in Ridgecrest

Cemetery.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com