Isolated Showers Sunday, Less Humid Conditions To Follow

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Saturday, August 15th –

It’s been a great start to the weekend! We saw mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s to upper 80s. Expect a quiet and mostly clear night with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. We do have the chance for a stray shower or two in spots late. A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon which will bring in less humid, and drier conditions.

Highs will only warm into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as the front passes. Most areas will be dry and isolated showers will be more likely at the first half the day before clearing out. There will be a light northern breeze between 5-10 miles per hour.

Fall is about 38 days away, but we might get an early taste of it early next week. Dew points could be as low as upper 50s Monday morning.

