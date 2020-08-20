Hardin Co. Schools announces switch to hybrid schedule

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Schools announced it is moving to a hybrid schedule due to the increase of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Hardin County Schools says this new schedule will cut the number of students attending by 50 percent, according to a news release from the district.

Students will be placed into two separate groups and attend school every other week depending on their group, according to the release.

Hardin County Schools says students will only attend on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with students working from home on Mondays and Fridays.

The school system says that students will bring a notification home on Monday to inform parents of which group they are in.

Hardin County Schools say this change will only affect those that are currently attending school. This change will not affect those who chose the distance learning option, according to the release.

The hybrid schedule will begin on September 1.

To read more about the hybrid schedule, visit Hardin County Schools’ website.