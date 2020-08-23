Potential Tropical Impacts In West Tennessee This Week

Weather Update – 7:27 p.m. – Sunday, August 23rd –

Sunday lived up to it’s name. We were graced with abundant sunshine across most of the Mid-South. Highs were a few degrees warmer today, creeping into the upper 80s, with a high of 88°F reached here in Jackson. Tonight is expected to be clear and calm. This fair and dry period will stay around to start our week.

Highs should hover around 90 degrees the next few days, normal for this time of year. More of that glorious sunshine is in the forecast. Winds do continue to stay light out of the northeast. This fair pattern does start to change a bit heading into Tuesday. We have the potential to see our weather be influenced by tropical conditions thanks to approaching tropical systems Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Macro as of now is expected to keep its track along the Louisiana coast before being driven towards Texas. Its outer bands could skirt portions of northern Mississippi, possibly bringing in some increased cloud cover and a few spotty showers in areas south of Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon.

The most likely tropical impact for West Tennessee will be from Laura. Latest forecast path has Laura’s remnants potentially crossing over portions of West Tennessee. Although this forecast is days out, it is becoming more likely in seeing some heavy rainfall and gusty winds Thursday through Friday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest tropical updates, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

