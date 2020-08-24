Brenda Louise Price Box, age 70, resident of Byhalia, Mississippi, departed this life Friday evening, August 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Brenda was born November 16, 1949 in Memphis to James and Mary “Bill” Price. She was a graduate of Germantown High School and was employed as a bookkeeper for many years before her retirement. She had been a resident of Byhalia for many years and was a member of Bethany Christian Church in Eads. Brenda had a special love for her pet dogs.

Ms. Box is survived by three sons, Winston German (Renee) of Eads, TN, Chris German (Sherry) of Southaven, MS and Charles Box (Tabatha) of Southaven, MS; her sister, Sheree Byrd of Dennis, MS; her brother, Jimmy Price of Moscow, TN; six grandchildren, Jessica German, Taylor German, Lane German, Jordan Cooke, Alexander Box and Natalie Box; and her great-granddaughter, Lucy German. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary “Bill” Price; her sister, Francis Turner; and her brother, Billy Turner.

Graveside Services for Ms. Box will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Bethany Cemetery in Eads. The officiating ministers will be Pastor Ron Collins and Pastor Furniss Harkness.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Bethany Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 421 Bethany Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center