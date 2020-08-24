Patsy Taylor Privett age 79, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Cades Center Assisted Living of Humboldt, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Privett was born in Savannah, TN on April 18, 1941 to the late William T. Taylor and Altha D. Sipes Taylor. She worked as a CNA for the Tennessee States Veteran’s Home of Humboldt, TN for many years. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 47 years, Mr. ONeal Privett, Jr.

She is survived by her son: Robert Miller of Humboldt, TN; two daughters: Vanessa Miller Martin (Tommy) of Trenton, TN, Lori Miller Tharp (William) of Humboldt, TN; three brothers: William Dean Taylor (Margaret), Gary Leland Taylor and Danny Duane Taylor (Sandra) all of Humboldt, TN. She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at Center United Methodist Church as a later date. Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.