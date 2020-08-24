Paul “P.D.” Clendenin, age 64 of Springville, TN passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Paul D. Clendenin was born June 12, 1956 to the late David “D.L.” Clendenin and Virginia Clement Clendenin who survives in Martin, TN. On June 27, 1989 he married Sheryl Merrell Clendenin and she survives in Springville, TN.

Along with his mother and wife, “P.D.” is also survived by his daughter, Jessica Clendenin (Adam) Reed of Morrison, TN; son, Chad Wagner of Paris, TN; grandchild, Tyler Steele of Morrison, TN; sister, Glenda Clendenin (Walter) Nanney of Martin, TN; niece, Carrie (Michael) Hester of Smyrna, TN; nephew, Paul Nanney of Murfreesboro, TN; great niece, Karen Hester of Smyrna, TN; and numerous cousins and friends.

“P.D.” enjoyed farming, gardening, playing golf, and spending time with his animals and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be made to any “No Kill” animal shelter or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.