Richard H. “Dick” Moody

WBBJ Staff

Moody, Richard H. DickRichard H. “Dick” Moody of Paris, TN formerly of Ellonton, FL, North Andover, MA, and Rhode Island.

82

His residence

Saturday, August 22, 2020

A private family service will be held at a later date.

July 4, 1938 in Lawrence, MA

George Moody and Alice Hopkins Moody, both preceded

Audrey Howell Moody, Married: March of 1962; Preceded: June 7, 2012

Lynn (Ken) Little of East Providence, RI

Glenn (Phyllis) Moody of Paris, TN

9

11

Marcia Victor of New Jersey

Mr. Moody was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a Tin Can Sailor. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. He was a Pioneer working for AT&T for 37 years. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower descendants and he was an avid ham radio operator.

Related Posts