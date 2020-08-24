|
Richard H. “Dick” Moody of Paris, TN formerly of Ellonton, FL, North Andover, MA, and Rhode Island.
82
His residence
Saturday, August 22, 2020
A private family service will be held at a later date.
July 4, 1938 in Lawrence, MA
George Moody and Alice Hopkins Moody, both preceded
Audrey Howell Moody, Married: March of 1962; Preceded: June 7, 2012
Lynn (Ken) Little of East Providence, RI
Glenn (Phyllis) Moody of Paris, TN
9
11
Marcia Victor of New Jersey
Mr. Moody was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a Tin Can Sailor. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. He was a Pioneer working for AT&T for 37 years. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower descendants and he was an avid ham radio operator.