Donnie Morris Cook, age 71, resident of Somerville and husband of Kathryn “Kathy” Myers Cook, departed this life Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at his residence.

Donnie was born March 6, 1949 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of John Herman Cook and Vernice Doyle Cook. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1968 and was married May 26, 1967 to the former Kathryn “Kathy” Myers. He was the owner of Cook’s Landscaping for many years before his retirement in 2010 and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Donnie loved spending time with his family and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Mr. Cook is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathryn “Kathy” Myers Cook of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Donna Kathryn Cook of Munford, TN and Christy Lynn Pulliam (Steve) of Somerville, TN; his son, Donnie Matthew Cook (LeAnne) of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Joyce Barron (William) of Williston, TN and Rachel Spicer of Williston, TN; his brother, Ray Motley (Barbara) of Somerville, TN; four grandchildren, Candace Miller (Jake), Casidy Lambert (T.J.), Deanna Sparkman and Caitlin Tate; and seven great-grandchildren, Cyleigh Pulliam, Charlee Lambert, Tanner Lambert, Corbin Lambert, Easton Miller, Caleb Sparkman and Chloe Sparkman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vernice Cook and his sister, Debbie Fussell.

A Private Graveside Service was held at Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community with Rev. Freddie Clifft, pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jimmy Goodman, Steve Pulliam, T.J. Lambert, Matthew Cook, Maylon Price and Charlie Springer.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.