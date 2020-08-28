Jackie R. Staley

Jackie R. Staley, age 69, died August 26, 2020 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. He was born the son of Lonas and Maggie Willis Staley in Burkesville, KY. He was a professional driver for many years and worked for Save A Lot Stores. He enjoyed repairing automobiles, bowling, traveling with his wife, and most importantly, he cherished his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn Staley of Jackson, TN; one son, Joe (Allison) Staley of Indianapolis, IN; four daughters, April Staley of Murfreesboro, TN; Angela Staley of Lexington, TN; Cassie (Travis) Brown of Milan, TN; and Melanie Churchwell of Jackson, TN; two brothers, Jim Staley and James Staley of Indianapolis, IN; and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randle Key and one sister, Thelma Corbin.

Pallbearers to serve are Dallas Churchwell, Orion Sensabaugh, Travis Brown, Billy Hodge, Bradley Gilbert, and Johnny Corbin.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with a funeral service following at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Eugene Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Milledgeville Cemetery in Milledgeville, TN.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.