Graveside Services for Ronald Karl Watkins, age 37, will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Watkins died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Watkins will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.