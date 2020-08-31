Anne Crider Taylor age 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence in Bells, TN. A visitation for the Crider family will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. A Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Belleview Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Andrew Lee officiating.

Ms. Taylor was born in Memphis, TN on September 8, 1934 to the late Basil J. and Claudia Nell Boone Crider. She was a teacher, theater artist, storyteller, fortune teller and clown for the community. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by one daughter: Laurie Fincher (Philip) of Bells, TN; two sisters: Donna Crider of Bells, TN, Jerry Crider Wood (Charlie) of Pakton, IL; one niece: Peggy Wood; one nephew: William Wood; her beloved friends: Sam and Jo Carolyn Lewis, James and Nelda Nail, Jo Ann Climer, Shirley Wean, Bill Emerson, The Crutchfield and The Emison families, along with her Bridge playing friends from Memphis, Jackson, and Bells. She leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Leah Fincher and Austin Fincher both of Bells, TN.