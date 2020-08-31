Graveside services for Elizabeth M. Beard, 90, will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Pleasant Green (Campground) Cemetery Trezevant, TN. Visitation will be on first arrival at the cemetery. Mrs. Beard, a seamstress for Henry I. Siegel (HIS) in Bruceton, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital She was born on June 21, 1930 in Huntingdon, TN to Robert and Goldie Wilson Williams. She was a member of Pleasant Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Martin Beard who died October 14, 2015.

Survivors include her son Darrell Beard of Trezevant, and a granddaughter Leah Jane Beard

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.