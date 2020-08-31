Wayne Everett Jordan, age 83, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and husband of the late Rebecca Mooney Jordan, departed this life Friday afternoon August 28, 2020 at his residence.

Wayne was born May 17, 1937 in New Albany, Mississippi to Homer Robbie Jordan and Eva Nails Jordan. He served his country in the United States Army and was employed as a welder at Chicago Bridge and Iron Company for many years before his retirement. He was a faithful member of Fountain of Truth Church in Bartlett where he loved mowing the yard and doing maintenance for the church. Wayne will be remembered for being a helpful person.

Mr. Jordan is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Jordan Carson (John Gary) of Cordova, TN; his son, Brent Everett Jordan of Bartlett, TN; his sister, Evangline Rogers of Blue Mountain, MS; two brothers, Roger Dale Jordan (Donna Jean) of Jacksonville, FL and Robbie Jan Jordan (Debra) of Bartlett, TN; seven grandchildren, Brina Lynn Jordan, Zackery Scott Brewer, Jordan James Brewer, JonPaul Everett Jones, Larissa Kay Hart, Crystal Nicole Russell and Brittany Tanner Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Ronald Wayne Cash Brewer and Everett Patrick Brewer; two step-grandchildren, John Anthony Carson and Lisa Marie Carson; six great-great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Mooney Jordan; his parents, Homer and Eva Jordan; his daughter, Vicky Lee Jordan; his son, Ricky Wayne Jordan; his sister, Billie Joyce Clayton; and his brother, Perry Harold Jordan.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jordan will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Fountain of Truth Church in Bartlett. The officiating ministers will be Pastor Mark Johnson, pastor of Fountain of Truth Church and Bishop David Johnson. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bartlett. A visitation for Mr. Jordan will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fountain of Truth Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robbie Jordan, Andy Miller, Zack Brewer, Jordan Brewer, Roger Mitchell, Billy Shanckle and Roger Jordan.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fountain of Truth Church, 7022 U.S. Highway 70, Bartlett, TN 38133.

