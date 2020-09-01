Alpha Joy Raines Robertson age 71, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Dyersburg Campus-West Tennessee Healthcare. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Robertson was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on April 8, 1949 to the late George Washington Raines and Mary Elizabeth Norris Preston. She was a homemaker and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 28 years: Bobby Robertson; one daughter: Andrea Stewart; one brother: Olin Garland Raines; two sisters: Georgie Starnes and Barbara Parker.

She is survived by her fiancé: Kenny Clutts; one son: Richard “Cowboy” Waters; one brother: Darrell Ervin Raines; four sisters: Judy Swafford, Shirley Burns, Vickie McNuer, Dale Griffin; She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Brittney Slavick, Gary Stewart, Charlie Bess, R.C. Waters II and Brittney Nicole Elliott.

The Robertson family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.