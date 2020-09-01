Services for Paula Jean Ridley, 86, will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother John Forgy officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm until service time. Mrs. Ridley, a retired employee of the Milan Arsenal Ammunition Plant in Milan and former employee at Wilker Brothers McKenzie Pajama factory, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Weakley County Nursing Home in Dresden. She was born on January 26, 1934 in McKenzie, Tennessee to James Roy and Verlie Mae Brown Chandler. She attended church in more recent years at the McKenzie Church of Christ and prior years at the McKenzie First Presbyterian Church USA She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Reuben Ridley who died in 1982 and her daughter Marsha Lynn Ridley who died in 1985.

Survivors include her daughter Brenda (Jeff) Wright of Martin, TN and two grandchildren Logan Wright and Kassi Lynn Wright.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.