Christopher Lynn “Chris” Walls age 39, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Leslie Holden Walls, departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Chris was born September 7, 1980 in Cedar Grove, Tennessee. He went to school at Collierville High School and was employed as a mechanic for Gateway Tire & Service Center. Chris was married May 5, 2007 to the former Leslie Holden and resided in Eads since 2014. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and playing paintball.

Chris is survived by his wife of 13 years, Leslie Holden Walls of Eads, TN; his son, Jonathan Walls of Eads, TN; his mother, Janet Evans of Kansas City, MO; and his sister, Salena Arenivas of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Addison Nicole Walls; his father, Mark Lynn Walls; and his brother, David Walls.

Funeral Services for Chris will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Bill Hendry of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Chris will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jordan Clayton, Chase Strawbridge, Brandon Davis, Michael Whittemore, Ryan Hooten and Austin Bishop. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Moore, Eric Morgan and Payton Pearce.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.