Laura Marie Hardee Fortune, age 88, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Joseph Raymond Fortune, departed this life Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville

Marie was born February 5, 1932 in Tipton County, Tennessee to Robert Vince Hardee, Sr. and Jennie Lynn Prosser Hardee. She received her education in the Tipton County School System and was married in June of 1957 to Joseph Raymond Fortune. Marie was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville and was employed at The Troxel Company in Moscow on the assembly line for many years before her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed gardening and special times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Fortune is survived by her daughter, Vicky Lynn Fortune of Moscow, TN; two sons, Ricky Fortune of Moscow, TN and David Fortune of Williston, TN; four sisters, Lucille Holden of Whiteville, TN, Peggy Yarbro of Longtown, TN, Betty Culver of Somerville, TN and Diane Joyner of Collierville, TN; four grandchildren, James Young, Nick Fortune, Kelley Hampton and Jennifer Fortune; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raymond Fortune who died March 23, 1993; her parents, Vince Hardee and Jennie Prosser Hardee Golightly; and five brothers, Robert Hardee, Tim Hardee, Wayne Golightly, Buck Golightly and Bill Golightly.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Fortune will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. John Ed Watkins officiating. Special music will be provided by Kevin Treadway and John Ed Watkins. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Fortune will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mike Culver, Brian Culver, Kevin Treadway, Robert Edward Holden, Larry Flynn and Ben Kolb.