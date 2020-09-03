Eugene Jones

Jolene (James) Smith of Paris, TN; Joshua Deaton of Warren, MI; James Deaton of Dresden, TN; T.J. (Deja) Witt of Columbus, GA; Terry (Taylor) Keatts of Paris, TN; Bunny (Daniel) Tidwell of Big Sandy, TN

Mr. Jones was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband and father and a dedicated Christian.