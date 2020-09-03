Eugene Jones

Jones, Eugene Cropped And TouchedEugene Jones of Dresden, TN

65

His residence

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Graveside: 3:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020

Sunset Cemetery in Dresden, TN

Bro. Billy Ross of Thompson Creek Baptist Church

Sunset Cemetery in Dresden, TN

none

February 20, 1955 in McKee, Kentucky

Mike Baker, Tim Swift, Larry Parker, Garry Phillips, and James Deaton

Janice Evitts Jones of Dresden, TN; Married: October 1, 2016

Rebecca Brown of Kentucky

Steve (Peggy) Lamb of Dresden, TN

Jolene (James) Smith of Paris, TN; Joshua Deaton of Warren, MI; James Deaton of Dresden, TN; T.J. (Deja) Witt of Columbus, GA; Terry (Taylor) Keatts of Paris, TN; Bunny (Daniel) Tidwell of Big Sandy, TN

8

Step-daughter: Linda Beecham of Camden, TN

Mr. Jones was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband and father and a dedicated Christian.

