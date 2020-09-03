Eugene Jones
|
65
|
His residence
|
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|
Graveside: 3:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020
|
Sunset Cemetery in Dresden, TN
|
Bro. Billy Ross of Thompson Creek Baptist Church
|
Sunset Cemetery in Dresden, TN
|
none
|
February 20, 1955 in McKee, Kentucky
|
Mike Baker, Tim Swift, Larry Parker, Garry Phillips, and James Deaton
|
Janice Evitts Jones of Dresden, TN; Married: October 1, 2016
|
Rebecca Brown of Kentucky
|
Steve (Peggy) Lamb of Dresden, TN
|
Jolene (James) Smith of Paris, TN; Joshua Deaton of Warren, MI; James Deaton of Dresden, TN; T.J. (Deja) Witt of Columbus, GA; Terry (Taylor) Keatts of Paris, TN; Bunny (Daniel) Tidwell of Big Sandy, TN
|
8
|
Step-daughter: Linda Beecham of Camden, TN
|
Mr. Jones was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband and father and a dedicated Christian.